18 May 2018

Colombia – Flash flood (DG ECHO, UNGRD, Colombia RC, IFRC, local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 May 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 18 May 2018 View Original

  • On 5 May, a collapse inside the third tunnel of the Hidroituango Dam project (Antioquia Department) increased the levels of the Cauca river in the area. On 12 May, a natural unblocking in the second tunnel produced a flash flood affecting Puerto Valdivia and Taraza municipalities. Following these events, 544 people were evacuated (250 in official shelters) and 60 houses destroyed. Two roads, four bridges, one health center and one school are reported as seriously damaged.

  • Further events in the dam, which is in risk of collapse, have led to the evacuation of more than 9 000 people. According to the authorities, there are around 180 000 people at high risk. A red alert has been declared in the Municipalities of Puerto Valdivia, Valdivia, Tarazá, Cáceres, Caucasia, Nechi. National and Local authorities as well as the Red Cross Movement are activating the emergency plans, including mobilization of staff and propositioning of stocks.

