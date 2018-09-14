14 Sep 2018

Colombia failing to fight child sexual exploitation

Report
from Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published on 12 Sep 2018 View Original

The trafficking and sexual exploitation of children is particularly rife in tourist cities and illegal gold mining areas

By Anastasia Moloney

BOGOTA, Sept 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Colombia is failing in the fight against child sexual exploitation, officials admitted on Tuesday, pledging to rally more resources and work together to crack down on the crime.

The trafficking and sexual exploitation of children is particularly rife in tourist cities and illegal gold mining areas. Yet, a culture of silence and impunity mean that few cases are investigated or prosecuted, they said.

"The public prosecutor's general's office feels an enormous shame on many fronts on this matter," said Mario Gomez, a state prosecutor for violence against children, speaking at an anti-human trafficking conference in the city of Cali.

He added that a key challenge is to ensure that investigations into such crimes result in more and tougher convictions.

About 7,500 children have been reported to be victims of sexual exploitation, including child pornography, since 2013, according to Colombia's attorney general's office.

But the real figure is likely far higher, campaigners say.

The country's inspector general, Fernando Carrillo, said there is little reliable data on child sexual exploitation, partly because very few witnesses or victims come forward to report the crime, and because of social tolerance of the issue.

"I think that this is one of the worst problems that the country has," said Carrillo, who heads a judicial body that holds public servants to account.

"And up until now it hasn't been addressed in an earnest way with data and - above all - with a commitment at the national, provincial and municipal levels."

Most cases of sexual violence, including child sexual exploitation, go unpunished, according to Carlos Eduardo Valdes, head of the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences.

Conviction rates are low, because investigations rely too much on a victim coming forward to report the crime and to provide testimony and evidence, officials said.

"Impunity regarding the issue of sexual violence in Colombia exceeds 90 percent, and this is due to investigations being focused on the victim," Valdes said during a panel discussion.

Sex trafficking is rife in illegal gold mining areas on the impoverished Pacific coast and in northwest Antioquia province, as well as the Caribbean tourist city of Cartagena, according to provincial governors and experts.

Women and girls are bussed into mining areas for weekends to cater to the demand from miners and gangsters.

"Girls are being brought from other provinces to be sexually exploited and this is where the authorities have to intervene," said Jhoany Carlos Palacios, governor of the Pacific Choco province.

"We have to make this visible," he told the conference.

(Reporting by Anastasia Moloney @anastasiabogota, Editing by Jared Ferrie. ((Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate change and resilience. Visit http://news.trust.org)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.