Colombia Factsheet (Last updated 17/01/2018)

FACTS & FIGURES

7.3 million internally displaced people (IDP), the highest number in the world 11 513 landmine victims since 1990 (OCHA)

139 359 new Colombian IDPs were forced to flee their homes due to the ongoing conflict in 2017 (OCHA)

Aid for disaster risk reduction:

€0.9 million in 2017

€11.7 million since 1994

EU humanitarian funding:

€3.2 million in 2017

€231.2 million since 1994

Introduction

The Government of Colombia is implementing a peace accord with the country’s largest guerrilla group, the FARC, after more than 50 years of conflict, and is also engaged in bilateral talks with the ELN (Ejército de Liberación Nacional) guerrilla. However, civilians continue to suffer the humanitarian consequences of the ever increasing violence by several armed groups, including some new ones. Since January 2016, more than 186 social leaders and human rights defenders have been assassinated according to Colombia’s Defensoría del Pueblo. In 2017, an additional 139 359 new IDPs have been reported by OCHA (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs), including 55 massive displacement events between January and October, mostly in the Pacific region, largely affecting indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities. In addition, the situation in Venezuela and consequent population displacement into Colombia is of concern.