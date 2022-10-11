Colombia: EU steps up humanitarian aid by €34 million as Commissioner Lenarčič visits region

As the EU continues to strengthen its partnership with Latin American countries, Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, is visiting the region this week, starting in Colombia. During the visit, the Commissioner will see EU aid projects in Colombia's Pacific region, and meet with representatives of the Colombian government and UN agencies.

Commissioner Lenarčič announced over €34 million in assistance for humanitarian aid in Colombia, of which €22 million will support those affected by the Venezuelan crisis.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: "Colombia is making great strides to build peace and reconciliation. In this challenging process, led against the backdrop of protracted humanitarian situation, the EU will continue to support Colombia, also by helping the most vulnerable in the country. I am here today to express concrete EU solidarity with all the people in need and to commend Colombia for demonstrating true generosity by hosting Venezuelan refugees in these difficult times."

The humanitarian funding allocated in Colombia aims to address the needs of people affected by conflict, especially Afro-Colombians and indigenous communities, natural hazards and those of Venezuelan refugees and vulnerable migrants in the country, as well as host communities. Food assistance, healthcare services, education in emergencies, protection, psychosocial, and legal assistance are the main sectors of intervention.

Funding will also enhance Disaster Preparedness programmes to increase resilience of vulnerable populations which is key to counter the rising devastating implications of climate change in Colombia but also in the wider region.

Visit to indigenous communities and Afro-Colombian communities

The Commissioner is due to travel to the Chocó department of Colombia, to meet with leaders from local indigenous communities as well women leaders and civil society from the Afro-Colombian population in the area, and speak to families affected by recruitment of children to the armed groups. He will also met with representatives from State Disaster Management and Conflict Victims Units.

Background

Colombians affected by the conflict, and in particular women and children, are among the top priorities of humanitarian interventions. The EU provides them with assistance in their own community, as well as to those internally displaced or seeking refuge in neighbouring countries.

EU humanitarian aid in Colombia also supports vulnerable and forcibly displaced Venezuelans and their host communities. Since 2017, the EU has funded more than 60 humanitarian projects to support over 2 million Venezuelan migrants and refugees living in Colombia.

In 2020 and 2021, the EU provided humanitarian assistance to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Colombia. In total, the EU allocated over €20 million, of which more than €7.5 million were implemented in Colombia to provide healthcare services, water sanitation systems, and hygiene promotion.

EU Humanitarian funding allocated for Colombia since 1994 amounts to over €368 million.

