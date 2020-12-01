Colombia: Emergency Response Rainy Season November 2020 (Coverage term: 11/01/20 - 11/27/2020)

SENDING DATE: 11/27/2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Rainy season progress situation in Colombia

According to IDEAM, a red alert is presented due to high probability of increasing sudden floods and/or overflows in the hydrographic zone of Atrato-Darién, Caribe- Guajira, Alto,

Medio and Magdalena, Nechí. And Bajo Magdalena, Cauca and San Juan area.

High probability of landslides in Chocó and average probability in the departments of Antioquía, Boyacá, Caldas, Casanare, Cauca, Meta, Nariño, Norte de Santander, Putumayo, Risaralda, Santander, Tolima and Valle del Cauca. There are departments with double affectation (rainy season – Conflict) such as Arauca, Bolívar, Caquetá, Cauca, Córdoba, Chocó, Guaviare, Meta, Norte de Santander where organized armed groups (GAO) are present. Other departments have the possibility of triple affectation by high Covid-19 contagious, heavy rains caused by the winter wave and the presence of GAO as is the case in the departments of Norte de Santander and Antioquia.