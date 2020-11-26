Colombia: Emergency Response Rainy Season November 2020 (Coverage term: 11/01/20 - 11/22/2020)

Maximum caution by high levels in the upper part of the Atrato, increasing in the rivers Quito and Andágueda, Cabi, Murrí, Sucio, Beberamá and its tributaries.

Landslides high probability in unstable areas of Valle del Cauca, Tolima Risaralda, Putumayo, Norte de Santander, Chocó, Cauca and Antioquia. However, some departments have double affectation such as Chocó (Bajo Baudó) where organized armed groups are present, which caused displacement of 490 people on November 17th. Other departments have the possibility of triple affectation by high Covid-19 involvement, heavy rains caused by the winter wave and the presence of organized armed groups that is the case in the departments of Norte de Santander and Antioquia