Colombia: Emergency Covid-19 response for migrants and refugees from Venezuela and host communities: Stakeholders Engagement Plan, January 2021

Introduction

The Stakeholders Engagement Plan (hereon SEP) has been created in accordance to the guidelines and requirements established in the Environmental and Social Standard 10 “Stakeholders Engagement and Information Disclosure” of the World Bank (hereon ESS 10), which also provides guidelines so that, in the projects financed by the World Bank there are three (3) types of mechanisms that guarantee stakeholder’sinvolvement in the matters that concern them and are of interest to them: participation, disclosure of information, and attention to complaints and grievances.

The SEP has been created based on the World Food Program’s (hereon WFP) vast experience in the implementation of programs with the same objective of this Project and their work with populations with similar characteristics. Furthermore, the WFP has an existing Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework whose social standards 6 Gender Equality, and 8 Accountability to Affected Populations (hereon ESS6 and ESS8) are aligned with the themes of the World Bank's ESS 10 and contribute to the Project’s specific approach, given the WFP's experience in responding to emergencies and money transfers.

In this sense, the SEP is a tool that will be used for the social management of the Project, which must be implemented throughout the execution of the Project “Colombia: Emergency Covid-19 response for migrants and refugees from Venezuela and host communities” (hereon the Project). In this way, the public and private institutions that carry out activities related to the Project can guarantee the proper relationship with all Stakeholders, in a socially and culturally appropriate manner, all the while respecting their interests.

The SEP is an ever-evolving document, which will be reviewed and updated when necessary as soon as its implementation begins, when the particular conditions of the Project require it, or when the Stakeholders request it in response to specific situations of the contexts where it is going to be implemented.

Finally, it contains nine sections, a small description; the policies and requirements that guide its actions; the aimed goals, the identified Stakeholders; the mechanisms provided for participation, for the disclosure of information, and for the attention to complaints and grievances; the organizational capacity and commitment required for its execution, and the structure for monitoring and evaluating its execution.