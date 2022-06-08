Colombia: Election Preparedness - DREF Plan of Action, DREF No. MDRCO020

A. Situation Analysis

Description of the Disaster

The first round of Colombia's 2022 presidential election was held on 29 May to choose the candidates for the second round for the posts of president and vice-president of the country for 2022-2026. Since no party obtained half plus one of the total valid votes, a run-off election between the two candidates with the highest votes will be held on 19 June 2022.

Although the elections of 29 May were generally calm, the following incidents were reported: in the village of Nueva Colombia in the municipality of Vista Hermosa, Meta, men allegedly linked to the FARC Dissidence attacked National Army troops accompanying electoral teams from the municipality, resulting in the death of a voting jury member and the wounding of an army officer.

Two improvised explosive devices were found in Meta and Caquetá and were detonated by the Colombian Army in a controlled environment, causing no casualties. The first explosive device was located 100 meters from the Centro Poblado La Catalina voting centre in La Macarena, Meta. An explosive charge was set off in Vereda La Paz, El Retorno, Guaviare, leaving a soldier wounded.

In Tame and Saravena - Arauca, it was reported that FARC dissidents ordered to restrict the transit of trucks for 72 hours. In Armenia - Quindío, near the University of Quindío, unknown men threw pamphlets alluding to armed criminal groups. Finally, the voting centre in Mazamorrero village in Santander de Quilichao was moved to El Palmar village for security reasons; since weeks before, there have been warnings about the displacement of approximately 500 people in this village due to armed combats between illegal armed groups.

It is possible that the results of this second round could lead to protests and civil mobilizations, based on the experience of previous elections, such as the 2018 presidential elections and the social marches that have been occurring since the end of 2019 at the national level. Added to this is the growing violence generated by the confrontations between non-state armed groups and public forces, disputes for territorial control and the economic situation in general (rising unemployment, rising inflation, etc.), which may increase in the second electoral round, considering that some events have already occurred in the first round.

The following map is based on past mobilizations and areas where there could be a likelihood of roadblocks and limitations of movement in the departments of Antioquia, Boyacá, Cauca, Cesar, Cundinamarca, Huila, Nariño, Quindío, Risaralda, and Valle del Cauca, as well as the city of Bogotá.