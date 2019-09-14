Colombia: Dengue Outbreak Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRCO016

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

As part of the current dengue outbreak in the Americas, Colombia has reported 84,664 cases of dengue and 919 cases of severe dengue. As of Epidemiological Week (EW) 35 (25 to 31 August 2019), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) indicated that Colombia has the second highest incidence in this new cycle of the epidemic. The cases have been centred in the departments of Meta, Tolima, Huila, Santander, Norte de Santander, Casanare, Cesar and Antioquia, which represent 66.2% of cases nationwide. This outbreak has caused 169 deaths in 2019 according to Colombia’s National Institute of Health’s EW 35 Epidemiological Report. At the national level, from EW 8 of 2019 onwards, the epidemic curve is above the upper limit for expected cases compared to what has been historically observed (2011 to 2018), placing the country in a new epidemic cycle. In terms of the epidemic profile 4.4% are male; 25.6% with severe dengue are children under five years of age; and 1.3% are Indigenous and 1.5% are Afro-Colombians.

Dengue is endemic in Colombia transmission commonly occurring in 778 municipalities, a historical circulation of the four serotypes of the virus and epidemiological peaks every three years (2010-2013-2016). In response to the increase in cases from EW 42 in 2018 to EW 35 in 2019, reported as of the 31 August, Colombia is in a state of alert with higher than expected cases in the departments of Meta (Villavicencio), Huila (Neiva), Cucuta (Norte de Santander), Casanare (Yopal), Tolima (Ibagué) and Santander (Bucaramanga).

The El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) phenomenon, the country’s geographical conditions, and the natural cycle of the disease have generated an increase in dengue cases since the final quarter of 2018. The increase in the average temperature and the increase in the use of water storage containers generate ideal conditions for mosquito breeding, which leads to an increase in the morbidity due to dengue.

A 50% to 70% reduction in rainfall is expected, mainly affecting the Caribbean, Andean and Orinoco regions. Reduced rainfall will cause families to make higher use of water reservoirs, increasing the risk of having mosquito breeding sites if the reservoirs are not properly managed. Thus, it is necessary to strengthen integrated management, promotion, prevention, surveillance and control actions throughout the country to control morbidity and prevent mortality caused by this disease.

In this context, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, the National Health Superintendent and the National Health Institute issued Joint External Memo number 8 (2019) for all public and private territorial entities. This memo provides instructions on the intensification and strengthening of integrated assistance, surveillance, prevention and control of dengue in the country. Until the moment no national emergency statement has been issued.

The following table charts suspected dengue cases in Colombia from 2014 to present, indicating the upswing in cases in 2019:

Summary of the current response

Overview of Host National Society

The Colombian Red Cross Society (CRCS) is knowledgeable about actions to combat vector-borne diseases, particularly the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is responsible for the transmission of dengue, Zika and chikungunya. From 2016 to mid-2019, the CRCS implemented actions to prevent Zika and eradicate this vector through the Community Action Zika Health (CAZ) programme. These activities promote and prevent arboviruses through the eradication of breeding sites and awareness raising about the risk of illness and death caused by complications from this disease. The project reached communities, students, grassroots organizations and health institutions in nine departments of the country most affected by the Zika outbreak (Antioquia, Atlántico, Cesar, Córdoba, Magdalena, Meta, Tolima, Risaralda and Valle del Cauca). This entailed work with 69 communities, 68 educational institutions, 547 volunteers and 9 local branches in 32 municipalities. The CAZ project reached a total of 5,741,804 people, of which 147,239 were directly reached and 5,594,965 who were indirectly reached. A total of 68 schools implemented campaigns to eliminate breeding sites; 30,955 students received information about the prevention and control of the Zika virus; 2,355 homes were visited for the implementation of actions that contributed to the control and elimination of breeding sites; and more than 900 pregnant women received key messages about the prevention and control of the virus. For this DREF operation, products and tools developed by the Community Action on Zika project will be used for the community approach proposed, considering not only the aspect of the dengue approach but also the prevention of Zika and chikungunya. To date, there is no information that indicates that the locations of the current dengue outbreak overlap with those reached by the CAZ project. However, if this were the case, the National Society will build on existing capacities.

CRCS has a Social and Humanitarian Development area that includes Integrated Health Management and Integrated Disaster Risk Management. These teams lead the intervention areas of community health, promotion and prevention, water, sanitation and hygiene promotion included in this EPoA. The National Society participates in coordination spaces at national and territorial levels in these sectors. CRCS has a Strategic Partnerships department that manages and mobilizes cooperation resources, partners and donors, which could support the continuity of some of the actions.

The CRCS has active branches in each of the departments targeted by the intervention. At the local level there is minimal infrastructure for offices, storage, vehicle fleet and human resources (staff and volunteers) to support and accompany some of these processes.

Overview of Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in country

The Colombian Red Cross Society provides information and updates about the dengue outbreak to other members of the Movement, namely American Red Cross, German Red Cross, Norwegian Red Cross, Spanish Red Cross, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the IFRC. At this time, the Movement partners consider campaigns against vector-borne diseases, such as dengue, as a key priority.

The Colombian Red Cross Society is in constant communication with the IFRC. It has issued reports on IFRC’s GO information platform. The IFRC has been providing monitoring and support since the start of this new cycle of the epidemic through its Disaster Management Coordinator for South America and the Country Office in Colombia. Support services in Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting (PMER) and finances have been provided by the Country Cluster Support Team in Lima, Peru. Moreover, the IFRC is also providing support to the CRCS to respond to the population movement with an Emergency Appeal operation (MDRCO014) and with programmatic support via the Monarch Butterfly project. The latter will support prevention actions against dengue in Cucuta (Norte de Santander), the third most affected municipality by the dengue epidemic; the actions will be implemented through the attention unit for migrants installed near the border with Venezuela.

Overview of non-RCRC actors in country

In February 2019, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection launched the “Cut the Wings off Dengue” (Córtale las alas al dengue) campaign as a response to the current dengue cycle. This campaign includes issuing alerts regarding the need to strengthen dengue prevention, assistance, surveillance and control, especially in areas where the number of cases has increased more than expected since October 2018. As mentioned, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, the National Health Superintendent and the National Health Institute issued External Joint Memo number 8 aimed at territorial health entities for the management and accompaniment guidelines.

Other humanitarian organizations currently support and/or implement actions for respond to this epidemic, including Pan-American Health Organization and at a national level the Ministry of Health, National Health Institute, and local health secretariats in the selected municipalities.