Colombia Crisis Response Plan 2022

UPDATED: 09 DEC 2021

$24,298,989

Funding Required

116,424

People Targeted

Entities Targeted

IOM VISION

IOM, in partnership with other key strategic actors, seeks to strengthen institutional and community capacities on preparedness and response for crisis situations in Colombia, including public health emergencies, to reduce the risks and vulnerabilities of affected populations (internally displaced persons (IDPs), former combatants, migrants and host communities) and support sustainable recovery, community stabilization and peacebuilding at national and local levels. These humanitarian, recovery and peacebuilding response strategies are part of the IOM Colombia Country Program for 2021-2024 approved by the Government of Colombia and cover three strategic areas: (i) stabilization, peace with legality, (ii) migration as a development factor, and (iii) catalyzing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).