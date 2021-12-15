Colombia
Colombia Crisis Response Plan 2022
Attachments
UPDATED: 09 DEC 2021
$24,298,989
Funding Required
116,424
People Targeted
Entities Targeted
IOM VISION
IOM, in partnership with other key strategic actors, seeks to strengthen institutional and community capacities on preparedness and response for crisis situations in Colombia, including public health emergencies, to reduce the risks and vulnerabilities of affected populations (internally displaced persons (IDPs), former combatants, migrants and host communities) and support sustainable recovery, community stabilization and peacebuilding at national and local levels. These humanitarian, recovery and peacebuilding response strategies are part of the IOM Colombia Country Program for 2021-2024 approved by the Government of Colombia and cover three strategic areas: (i) stabilization, peace with legality, (ii) migration as a development factor, and (iii) catalyzing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).