Colombia Crisis Response Plan 2020

IOM Vision

IOM, in partnership with strategic actors, seeks to strengthen institutional and community capacities on preparedness and response to emergency or crisis situations, to reduce the risks and vulnerabilities of affected populations (internally displaced persons - IDPs -, former combatants, migrants, and host communities) and support sustainable recovery, community stabilization and peacebuilding at national, regional and local levels. The humanitarian and recovery responses and peacebuilding strategies are included in the IOM Colombia Strategy (2015-2020) signed with the government (Objective 2: Contribute in emergencies’ and disasters’ situations response and risk management, and Objective 3: Facilitate peacebuilding).

Context Analysis

Experiencing over 50 years of armed conflict, Colombia is impacted with over 5.8 million internal displaced people[1], large numbers of victims of abuse and violence particularly GBV that are in need of reparation and reintegration support, fragile communities with scarcity of income-generating opportunities and reduced livelihood, high poverty and lack of basic social services, and high risk of human trafficking and recruitment of children by the residual armed groups and criminal gangs. Ethnic groups (indigenous and Afro-Colombian) continue to suffer threats, forced recruitment, intimidation, and homicides. These communities are still affected by the continued impact of the conflict and criminal gangs generating acute humanitarian needs.

Indigenous populations are living in areas with low presence of government institutions and poor or lack of basic services that maintain their vulnerability. With the spread of COVID-19, these populations have increased vulnerability and face also the risks resulted from climate change related hazards, and constant actions by the remaining armed groups.

After the signature of the Peace Agreement between the Government of Colombia (GoC) and the FARC-EP, various activities have been and continue to be implemented for reintegration of former combatants, capacity building actions, reparation of victims and peacebuilding actions. Yet, there are still a lot of needs to be addressed.

The effects of the long period of conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change have increased unemployment in the country and seriously impacted the livelihoods of the IDPs, migrants, and host communities, especially of ethnic groups.