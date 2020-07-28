Colombia: COVID-19 Response Plan - Summary - Version N° 1 (May - December 2020)

Despite years of continuous socio-economic progress and the signing of the 2016 peace agreement between the Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), numerous humanitarian challenges, including armed violence, natural disasters and the influx of mixed-migration flows from Venezuela, were affecting certain parts of the country even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the situation in many parts of the country is quickly deteriorating. Following the declaration of the state of emergency due to the pandemic, and in recognition of the health, humanitarian, and socio-economic impacts of the crisis, the United Nations System (UN) in Colombia developed this COVID-19 Response Plan, in collaboration with the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) and the Inter-Agency Mixed Migration Flows Group (GIFMM). The plan identifies potential risks related to the COVID-19; articulates critical needs in relation to the health priorities to confront the pandemic; identifies critical activities in other sectors to mitigate and respond to the humanitarian impact on affected populations, as well as urgent activities to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the crisis. This plan has a timeframe of nine months (April to December 2020) and complements the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) and Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP). This plan will be regularly updated.

For more information, please refer to the full Intersectoral COVID-19 Response Plan in Spanish: https://bit.ly/38GV5Nw