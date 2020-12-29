Colombia: COVID-19 response (March to October 2020)

The impact of the COVID-19 related health emergency, officially declared as such by the National Government in March 2020, aggravates the two humanitarian crises that Colombia is already facing: the large-scale arrival of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, and the on-going armed conflict in several areas of the country.

To meet the needs of the Venezuelan and Colombian population, UNHCR has been working to support and complement the activities of the Government of Colombia, and has implemented interventions to provide basic needs and services, protection and to strengthen different health institutions. As of October 2020, these activities have directly benefited over 268,000 people through one or more interventions related to Protection, Health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Education, Integration, Security Food, Shelter as well as through Multi-Purpose Cash Transfers.