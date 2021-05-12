Colombia: COVID-19 response (March to December 2020)

The impact of the COVID-19 related health emergency, officially declared as such by the National Government in March 2020, aggravates the two humanitarian crises that Colombia is already facing: the large-scale arrival of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, and the on-going armed conflict in several areas of the country.

UNHCR has redirected resources to reinforce the actions of national and local authorities, national and local, through specific interventions to protect the population, and strengthen different health institutions to cope with the crisis. Between March 2020, the start of the emergency, until end December, around 247,000 people1 have benefited directly from one or more interventios to increase access to health, water, sanitation and hygiene, shelter, food, education, to promote integration and to protect, as well as from cash grants to cover basic needs, through UNHCR and its implementing partners.