Colombia - COVID-19 – Impact in Amazonian regions (DG ECHO partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 June 2020)

As of May 18, in the Amazonas department of Colombia (around 80,000 inhabitants), 1,183 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 40 deaths. Total number of cases has increased by 584% in the last 10 days and the daily average of new cases reported over the last 7 days has increased by 157% compared to the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people in the department is 2,401 (against 145 in Bogota and a national average of 66).