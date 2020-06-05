Colombia
Colombia - COVID-19 – Impact in Amazonian regions (DG ECHO partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 June 2020)
DG ECHO partners report that COVID-19 cases and number of deaths continue increasing in Amazon’s region of Colombia, with indigenous communities particularly affected.
As of May 18, in the Amazonas department of Colombia (around 80,000 inhabitants), 1,183 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 40 deaths. Total number of cases has increased by 584% in the last 10 days and the daily average of new cases reported over the last 7 days has increased by 157% compared to the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people in the department is 2,401 (against 145 in Bogota and a national average of 66).
Indigenous communities in the Department of Amazonas have little access to health facilities and safe drinking water supply systems. People from most rural indigenous communities are forced to make trips of several days by boat (or by air) to receive medical attention.