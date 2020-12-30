Colombia: Confinements (January to October 2020)

This year, there have been confinements in the departments of Nariño, Chocó, Norte de Santander,

Antioquia, Arauca, Cauca, and Valle del Cauca that have affected more than 15,000 families or 61,000 people to date. These figures represent an increase from the same period in 2019, when approximately 6,000 families or 25,000 persons were confined.

In November, 711 families or 2,500 persons were affected in Chocó and Cauca. The main causes of these events are threats to the communities, homicides, and activities by illegal armed actors aimed at controlling the population, and the most affected population are indigenous and Afro-descendants. There is evidence of the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the department of Chocó, especially in the coastal area of San Juan and in Cauca in the municipality of López de Micay.