Colombia: Confinements (January to March 2022)

Between January and March there have been 16 confinements events affecting more than 38,709 confined persons (9,062 families). These statistics show a 115% increase in the number of people confined compared to 2021. The most affected areas continue to be the municipalities of Chocó in Atrato basin (Bojayá), the coastal zone (Nuquí) and Baudó and San Juan. This department has accounted for approximately 84% of the emergencies caused by these events. Other affected areas have been the municipalities of Tame (Arauca), Bello (Antioquia), Argelia (Cauca) and Buenaventura (Valle del Cauca).

In almost all of them, armed confrontations between Ejercito de Liberación Nacional (ELN) and the Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia, el Clan del Golfo (AGC) continue to be the main cause of damage. Armed confrontations have also caused restrictions to mobility, such as the one recorded since the end of January in the rural area of El Charco (Nariño). It is important to note that the scenarios of confinement and mobility restrictions are also scenarios of high displacement risk.