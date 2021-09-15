Colombia: Confinements (January to July 2021)

From January to July, more than 10,066 families families (39,022 individuals) were confined in the departments of Chocó, Cauca, Antioquia, Valle del Cauca, Nariño, Putumayo and Risaralda. In the month of July, new confinements occurred in the departments of Chocó and Nariño of 1,355 families (6,161 individuals). Threats to communities, clashes between illegal armed actors and the presence of antipersonnel mines/unexploded ordnance (APM/UXO) were the main causes for the confinements. The indigenous population was the most affected, constituting 91% of total confinements for this month. The continuing deterioration of the humanitarian situation and the persistence of confinements in the department of Chocó due to the dispute for territorial control between illegal armed actors is highlighted. In July, 12 mostly indigenous communities were confined in the municipality of Bajo Baudo, and in Nuquí, 1,276 people were confined; individual displacements were also reported for the same reasons.

UNHCR has responded to the confinement situation in Bajo Baudo by (i) providing a support professional in agreement with the Office of the Secretary of the Government of Chocó, (ii) joint verification missions with the Mayor’s Office, participation in institutional spaces for emergency monitoring and follow-up (CJT); (ii) technical assistance to update and approve the contingency plan; (iii) support in the formulation of the prevention and protection plan); (iv) UNHCR has provided 56 solar lamps, 108 kitchen kits, 93 baby kits, 403 women's kits, 403 men's kits, and 540 children's kits, to the municipality (Pizarro), To complement the government’s humanitarian response, a session on psychosocial support and prevention of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) will take place on 7 September via partner Heartland Alliance.