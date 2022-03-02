Colombia: Confinements (January to December 2021)

From January until December, more than 15,152 families (57,464 people) were confined in the departments Antioquia, Arauca, Cauca, Chocó, Nariño, Putumayo, Risaralda and Valle del Cauca. In December, there were new confinements in the department of Antioquia, in the indigenous community of Arenales in the municipality of Urrao, affecting 24 families (110 people). The main cause of the confinement was confrontations between illegal armed groups.

The persistence of confinements in the department of Chocó throughout the year needs to be highlighted, with 41,959 people affected, which represents 73% of the total population affected by confinements in Colombia this year. The main cause continues to be the confrontations between illegal armed groups, which have advanced towards the south of the department, on the border with Valle del Cauca. Also noteworthy is the increase in the number of confinements in the department of Nariño affected 8,000 people, compared to 1,285 people in 2020.