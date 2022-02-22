Colombia: Confinements, as of 18 February 2022

Forced confinements are conflict-related situations of isolation and severely reduced mobility of communities that affect access to livelihoods, basic services, and goods. In Colombia, confinements are recurrent and systematically affect the same municipalities over the years. The most affected departments are Antioquia, Chocó, Nariño, Norte de Santander, and Valle del Cauca. Confinements have considerably increased since 2017 as non-state armed groups seek control of rural areas. Confinement especially affects Afro-descendant and indigenous communities because they live in strategically important areas for armed groups.

In 2022, confinements are likely to continue and increase because of the presence of non-state ar-med groups in rural areas and current disputes over territorial control. The most affected areas will likely be those along the Pacific Coast and Antioquia. Confinements will likely affect an increasing number of communities in other departments as well, including regions that have not registered confinements in recent years. Indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities will likely remain the most affected population groups.

Key messages

• Confinement is often a result of fighting near communities and the presence of anti-personnel mines (APMs). It is often imposed by armed groups or communities are forced to self-impose it out of fear of getting caught in crossfire

• During confinement, communities often have limited access to food, healthcare, and education, and their livelihoods and cultural practices are interrupted. Communities’ access to protection services is disrupted, and they are often at risk of forced recruitment and gender-based violence (GBV).

• Many cases of confinement are likely not registered because of significant underreporting, reducing the visibility of the issue and access to humanitarian assistance for affected people.