Colombia – Colombia - Flash Flood (DG ECHO, UNGRD, Colombia RC, IFRC, Local Media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 19 May 2018)

The Ituango Dam, started in 2011, is an earth-core rock-filled dam currently under construction on the Cauca River in the Antioquia Department of Colombia. It is the largest hydroelectric project in Colombia with eight turbines (up to 2 400 megawatts). The project is planned to be finalized in December 2018. Heavy rains increased water level in Cauca River which feeds the Ituango Dam.

Between 28 April and 7 May two tunnels which divert water to the Cauca River collapsed. On 16 May machine rooms were flooded in order to decrease the water levels. Further obstructions in the powerhouse complicated the situation even more which caused preventive evacuation of downstream areas (up to 120 000 people). The authorities assumed that there is an imminent risk of the dam break.

The regional authorities requested the president to proclaim the State of Emergency in the area. On 17 May the Minister of Environment of Colombia requested technical assistance to UN Environment. On 18 May, the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) activated the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) following a request for assistance from UN Environment/OCHA Joint Unit. The request is for senior experts in (hydro) geology and dam integrity, to be deployed to support the assessment and provide recommendation how to deal with that life-threatening situation.