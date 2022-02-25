Colombia: Civil Unrest - DREF Final Report (MDRCO019)

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 28 April, trade unions and social organizations convened a series of nationwide social mobilizations, in response to a tax reform proposal presented on 15 April that taxed basic consumer products. As a result, the reform triggered a deep social unrest situation across Colombia, which began as peaceful demonstration and work stoppage days in most cities. However, after 28 April, the demonstrations began turning violent due to the confrontation between demonstrators and authorities, and the violence quickly intensified and dispersed into main cities of the country. A series of riots and acts of vandalism against public and private property broke out that led to the deployment of the National Police Riot Squad (ESMAD). The excessive force used in some instances led in turn to a serious confrontation between protesters and law enforcement officials, causing injuries among both civilians and members of the police. The proposed tax reform was withdrawn from consideration on 3 May as a result; however, demonstrations and civil unrest continued in 127 cities in 24 departments across Colombia in protest to other reforms underway, such as a reform to health and pensions, the dissatisfaction expressed by some sector with the handling of the COVID-19 emergency, the slow pace of vaccinations, and other social issues that the national government has been discussing since 2019.

The escalating violence gave way to even more roadblocks, causing essential commodities shortages including medicine and other medical supplies needed by hospitals, higher food prices and further delays to vaccine distributions across the country. According to CRCS's Information and Telecommunications Centre (CITEL), 1,726 people were reported injured and 63 dead as of 20 June, including protesters and members of law enforcement.