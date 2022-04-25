Colombia - Characterization of Temporary Collective Accommodation (November 2021)

This characterization was carried out in order to learn the conditions, needs and characteristics of the response offered in the accommodation sites in Colombia, as an input to strengthen intersectoral care in these key spaces for the response to refugees and migrants, in light of the of the formulation of the Refugee and Migrants Response Plan - RMRP 2022.

The data collection used during this assessment corresponds to DTM and the development of this was carried out with Interagency Group on Mixed Migration Flows (GIFMM), with the support of the International Organization for Migration IOM.