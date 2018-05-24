24 May 2018

Colombia: Authorities must protect Indigenous Yukpa People facing forced displacement

Report
from Amnesty International
Published on 23 May 2018 View Original

In reaction to reports of the forced displacement of more than 100 Indigenous Yukpa People on 18 May due to an armed attack by a paramilitary group in Colombia, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas Director at Amnesty International, said:

“The Colombian authorities have failed in their responsibility to provide protection and guarantee the life, integrity and dignified relocation of the Indigenous Yukpa People in Cúcuta. Unfortunately, instead of ensuring the preservation of their culture, they are forcing them to return to Venezuela, violating their right to remain in the country with adequate protection and assistance.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.