Colombia: Authorities must protect Indigenous Yukpa People facing forced displacement

In reaction to reports of the forced displacement of more than 100 Indigenous Yukpa People on 18 May due to an armed attack by a paramilitary group in Colombia, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas Director at Amnesty International, said:

“The Colombian authorities have failed in their responsibility to provide protection and guarantee the life, integrity and dignified relocation of the Indigenous Yukpa People in Cúcuta. Unfortunately, instead of ensuring the preservation of their culture, they are forcing them to return to Venezuela, violating their right to remain in the country with adequate protection and assistance.”