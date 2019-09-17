17 Sep 2019

Colombia - Armed violence (DG ECHO partners, UN OCHA, local authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 17 Sep 2019 View Original

  • Mass displacement is on the rise in Colombia as the internal conflict reignites. At least 4,123 people have been displaced in recent days. Nine Afro-colombian and indigenous remote communities in Chocó (Colombian Pacific coast) have been newly encircled and confined by armed groups.

  • Between January and July 2019, more than 32,000 people were forcibly displaced and more than 350,000 have been affected by severe restrictions to mobility and access to basic services, due to armed groups’ attacks.

  • DG ECHO is active in the affected area, providing an integrated response (including water, sanitation, health and protection) to vulnerable populations affected by the armed violence.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.