Colombia - Armed violence (DG ECHO partners, UN OCHA, local authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 September 2019)

Mass displacement is on the rise in Colombia as the internal conflict reignites. At least 4,123 people have been displaced in recent days. Nine Afro-colombian and indigenous remote communities in Chocó (Colombian Pacific coast) have been newly encircled and confined by armed groups.

Between January and July 2019, more than 32,000 people were forcibly displaced and more than 350,000 have been affected by severe restrictions to mobility and access to basic services, due to armed groups’ attacks.