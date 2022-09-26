Colombia and Venezuela: Country Program Overview

Work in Colombia

MedGlobal has been operating in Colombia since 2019. Our immediate goal was to provide primary health care services to Venezuelan migrants. We attempted to play a part in the response to the extra burden imposed by this diaspora.

To provide primary and specialty care, MedGlobal has hired local health staff and has hosted 73 international medical volunteers from a variety of medical specialties such as internal medicine, pediatrics, family medicine, emergency medicine, etc., who deployed to help.

In Cúcuta, Norte de Santander Department, MedGlobal ran a primary care clinic for 2.5 years in the Comuneros neighborhood. This was chosen because the “barrio” (neighborhood) was home to a large number of Venezuelan migrants. Primary care services to children and adults and prenatal care services were among the services provided in this site.

To serve Venezuelan migrants as well as Colombian IDPs with little to no access to health care, MedGlobal conducted five medical brigades in the El Talento neighborhood, located on the outskirts of Cúcuta. These medical brigades included local staff as well as international medical volunteers, who provided care of acute intermittent illnesses as well as care of non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, asthma, and diabetes, plus COVID-19 testing and a COVID-19 immunization clinic.

MedGlobal was invited to participate in an ambitious government program to serve a large group of Venezuelan migrants called Los Caminantes (the walkers). They are Venezuelan migrants and refugees who leave Venezuela, traveling to other countries in the region by foot. Los Patios Migration Center is the first of six way stations along Los Caminantes’ route from Cúcuta to Bogota. MedGlobal was asked to serve as the medical presence at Los Patios.

The clinic provides Los Caminantes with free, first-contact medical services including acute care, obstetrics and gynecology, psychosocial support services, laboratory services, and medications. The clinic also offers COVID-19 rapid testing and COVID-19 vaccination. Through April 2022, MedGlobal has provided more than 7,600 health services in Los Patios.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, MedGlobal provided a variety of services in Cúcuta and in Bogota. Thousands of Venezuelan migrant and refugee families attempted to return to Venezuela amidst economic instability, creating a public health crisis in the border regions. Migrants were stuck at the border creating an overcrowded area. Tents were established to help mitigate the situation. MedGlobal and its partners began providing health services at a shelter established at the Tienditas Bridge in Cúcuta, providing health screenings and first aid to migrants and refugees. MedGlobal also distributed a range of critically needed supplies and equipment in Cúcuta, including 3 portable ventilators, to the new COVID-19 treatment center at Erasmo Meoz Hospital and hygiene kits for the local community. MedGlobal provided three medical staff to collaborate with the local health system in COVID-19 case surveillance.

To help build capacity at the border, MedGlobal began a training program for Point of Care Ultrasound. We donated the hardware, and we also provide on-going consultation to Venezuelan physician-trainees facing any difficult diagnostic case. We do this via telemedicine consultations as well as intermittent webinars.