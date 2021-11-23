Colombia: Amnesty International calls for dialogue with national government over grave human rights situation

An Amnesty International delegation led by its Americas director, Erika Guevara-Rosas, has arrived in Colombia to engage in dialogue with the authorities about the grave human rights situation in the country.

“In accompaniment with victims of human rights violations and courageous Colombian organizations, we have requested meetings with President Iván Duque and other senior officials of his administration, in the hope that they will show willingness to urgently address the grave human rights crisis in the country,” said Erika Guevara-Rosas.

“These are matters of life and death that affect millions of people in Colombia. From impunity for police violence in the context of repression of protests, and the devastating consequences of the armed conflict on historically marginalized communities, to the grave situation faced by human rights defenders and community leaders – with Colombia being the most lethal country in the world for human rights defenders – these are issues that require a firm response from the government. We hope that President Duque will be willing to engage in dialogue and seek solutions.”

Launch of the report “Shoot on Sight: Eye Trauma in the Context of the National Strike”

Amnesty International, Temblores NGO and the Programa de Acción por la Igualdad y la Inclusión Social (PAIIS) of the University of the Andes will present their new report “Shoot on Sight: Eye Trauma in the Context of the National Strike” at a press conference on Friday 26 November at 10 a.m. local time at the Centro de Memoria Paz y Reconciliación (Carrera 19b #24 – 86, Bogotá).

To attend the event, journalists must register here.

