Colombia 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan

Bogotá D.C., February 23, 2022

The Government of Colombia and the humanitarian community are jointly launching the Humanitarian Response Plan for 2022 to respond to the needs of 1.6 million people in the 32 departments of Colombia.

Humanitarian organizations including national and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and United Nations agencies worked in consultation and collaboration with authorities at the local and national level to prepare the plan in response to the most urgent needs for the next year.

The plan calls for USD$283 million to fund 173 projects from 50 humanitarian partners in 2022, and aims to address two strategic objectives: the first, to protect and save lives, and the second, to contribute to durable solutions for the restoration of rights and socio-economic stabilization of communities affected by climate change, natural disasters, the impact of COVID-19, violence factors and mixed transcontinental movements.

Despite the significant advances made by the National Government, Colombia experienced a deterioration in the humanitarian situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, the humanitarian situation in Colombia remains complex and critical for affected Colombians, mostly in rural areas. The Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) estimates that at least 7.7 million people require humanitarian assistance in Colombia. The most affected people are women and children, especially those from ethnic communities located in the Pacific area, the border area with Venezuela, the North-Western zone and the Central-South zone of the country.

The United Nations Country Team and national and international NGOs reaffirm their commitment to continue to complement and support local and national authorities to respond to emergencies and to mitigate further humanitarian needs in most vulnerable communities. Partners pledge to continue coordinating their efforts to rebuild livelihoods and support community development initiatives.

In 2021, despite the limited funding received - which did not exceed 37 per cent of the amount which was needed for the humanitarian response plan for 2021 – over 1.4 million vulnerable Colombians received humanitarian support, through more than 14,500 intersectoral activities, including ethnic (indigenous and Afro-Colombian) populations, who were 14 per cent of the total number of people served nationwide. Amid multiple access challenges, humanitarian organizations, in support of the state response, reached all 32 departments to address the most urgent needs, especially in the Pacific Coast region (Nariño, Valle del Cauca, Cauca, and Chocó), departments which accounted for 50 percent of the response in 2021.

“We are grateful for the generous contributions of humanitarian donors to the 2021 response plan. Humanitarian assistance remains critical for many Colombians. This year again, everyone’s generosity is needed to help the most vulnerable” said Mireia Villar Forner, Resident Coordinator for Colombia.

Note to editors

The Humanitarian Response Plan can be downloaded here

The HNO can be downloaded here

