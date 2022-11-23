Collective action to support family farming in Colombia

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit small-scale farmers, particularly women, very hard in Latin America. RIMISP – Latin American Center for Rural Development – has been conducting participatory research to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on smallholder farmers in the department of Huila, in Colombia.

The team has been working closely with the Secretariat of Agriculture and Mining of the Government of Huila to set up a Rural Dialogue Group to promote discussion on the project’s findings with local stakeholders. These discussions are helping to shape the local government’s agenda around these issues. The research team is also strengthening the capacity of small producer organisations to better access public programmes.

Read the full report here.