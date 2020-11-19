Colombia + 5 more
Central America and Colombia - Hurricane IOTA update (DG ECHO, GDACS, NOAA, Copernicus EMS, UNOSAT-UNITAR, Charter, Reliefweb, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 November 2020)
- The passage of IOTA over Central America (northern Nicaragua, southern Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador) on 17-18 November caused very heavy rainfall over the region, triggering floods and landslides that have resulted in several casualties and severe damage, only few days after the devastating impact in the area of Hurricane ETA.
- In Nicaragua, 36 fatalities, more than 62,914 sheltered people and 53,130 families without water service, were reported. In Honduras, around 10,326 people evacuated, 71 228 people in shelters and 3 bridges affected were also reported. One fatality was reported in Panama.
- In Colombia, media report 7 fatalities (of which 2 in Providencia Island, close to the coast of Nicaragua, where nearly all infrastructures have been damaged or destroyed). Other parts of the country are also severely affected by heavy rain and floods associated to "La nina" phenomenon.
- Over the next 24 hours, very heavy rainfall is forecast over Central America from south-eastern Mexico south to northern Venezuela, in particular over north-western Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Belize.