Cash management integrated with cash transfers is one of the best responses we can use

INTRODUCTION

With support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, the Women’s Refugee Commission (WRC), CARE, and the Corporación de Profesionales para el Desarrollo Integral Comunitario [Corporation of Professionals for Comprehensive Community Development – CORPRODINCO] partnered to deliver gender-based violence (GBV) case management to 200 survivors in Ocaña, Colombia. As part of this project, they evaluated the outcomes and impacts for the 100 survivors who received GBV case management integrated with cash and voucher assistance (CVA) and the 100 who received GBV case management only (no cash). Click here to read the evaluation report.