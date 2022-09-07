“Case management integrated with cash transfers is one of the best responses we can use” [EN/AR]

An Operational Learning Brief on Integrating Cash Assistance into Gender-Based Violence Programming in Ocaña, Colombia

I. INTRODUCTION

With support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, the Women’s Refugee Commission (WRC), CARE, and the Corporación de Profesionales para el Desarrollo Integral Comunitario [Corporation of Professionals for Comprehensive Community Development – CORPRODINCO] partnered to deliver gender-based violence (GBV) case management to 200 survivors in Ocaña, Colombia. As part of this project, they evaluated the outcomes and impacts for the 100 survivors who received GBV case management integrated with cash and voucher assistance (CVA) and the 100 who received GBV case management only (no cash). Click here to read the evaluation report.

II. OPERATIONAL CONTEXT AND STAKEHOLDERS

With the deterioration of the economic and political situation in Venezuela, a humanitarian crisis has spilled into 16 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, including Colombia. Colombia hosts 2.4 million Venezuelans as at 2021. Internal displacement and confinement escalated in 2019, due to a variety of armed non-state actors competing for income from narcotrafficking, human trafficking, and illegal mining. Despite being increasingly overshadowed by the Venezuelan migration crisis, the preexisting internal conflict in Colombia has ensured that the country has the second-largest number of internally displaced persons in the world (after Afghanistan), with an estimated 9.2 million people experiencing protracted displacement.

Before entering Colombia, Venezuelan migrants and refugees risk exposure to, and experience of, GBV. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Venezuelans suffered increased exposure to sexual violence and other protection concerns when the Colombian–Venezuelan border closed, and migrants and refugees pivoted to using irregular roads to enter Colombia.

For both Colombians and Venezuelans, there are substantial risks of exposure to, and incidents of, GBV in Colombia. The national and international conflicts enveloping Colombia have increased poverty and crime, in turn driving an increase in human trafficking. Women are particularly susceptible, as traffickers lure them with the promise of economic opportunity, such as jobs as street vendors, only to sexually exploit them.

For Venezuelan migrants, particularly women and girls, GBV risks are magnified by discrimination, lack of legal status, and their work in the informal sector—where they face a lack of protection against hostilities from some host community members. In addition, forced migrant and refugee women have reduced access to services, including state-run health care, due to a lack of documentation.