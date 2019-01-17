17 Jan 2019

Car bomb attack on National Police Academy in Colombia, ‘strongly condemned’ by UN

Report
from UN News Service
Published on 17 Jan 2019

A car bomb attack at the National Police Academy in the Colombian capital Bogotá, which reportedly left at least nine dead and dozens injured, has been ‘strongly condemned’ by the United Nations.

The UN Office in Colombia, described it as “an unacceptable criminal act which goes against the efforts the country is making to steer away from violence and work with its people to build a more prosperous and peaceful future.”

The UN in Colombia “expressed solidarity with the families of the victims and the National Police and wished a speedy recovery to all those who were injured in this criminal act”, UN Spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric told reporters at UN Headquarters on Thursday. “We join this condemnation of this attack”, he added.

The Colombian Government signed an historic peace deal with the FARC rebel group in November 2016, ending five decades of armed conflict. The UN Verification Mission in the South American country, based on the agreement, has been overseeing the laying down of arms, after the bilateral ceasefire, and verifying the reintegration of former fighters into civilian life.

According to news reports, the bombing occurred shortly after a ceremony inside the General Santander Academy, in the south of the city. So far, the identity of the assailants or motivation for the attack is unknown.

The President of the UN General Assembly, María Fernanda Espinosa, a former Foreign Minister of Colombia’s southern neighbour, Ecuador, also issued a statement condemning the “atrocious attack”. On Twitter, she expressed her solidarity with the people of Colombia, "who continue to demonstrate their tireless commitment to achieving peace."

Her Spokesperson, Monica Grayley, said that Ms. Espinosa “expresses solidarity with the victims and their families, the people, and the Government of Colombia.”

