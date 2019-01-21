CAFOD joins Pope’s prayer calling for peace in Colombia

Following Colombia’s deadliest terrorist attack in 15 years – which caused the death of 20 police cadets in the capital, Bogotá – UK aid agency CAFOD says these events cannot derail the peace process and that dialogue remains vital in achieving lasting peace.

Ulrike Beck, CAFOD’s Colombia Programme Officer said:

"Following these horrific attacks, we are calling for a renewed dialogue to ensure that the millions of people who have suffered in the conflict see a real progression of the peace process.

“At this time of uncertainty, it is more important than ever to protect human rights defenders and those who have been working for long-lasting peace. And, alongside our partners and the church in Colombia, we will continue our efforts to work for peace.

“To achieve lasting peace, we need to see real change on the ground to address the structural causes of the armed conflict, such as poverty and inequality, including the unequal distribution of land.

“Most importantly, we need to see communication between all parties to guarantee that peace is not confined to an agreement but becomes a reality for all Colombians.”

At the weekend, protesters – including President Iván Duque – took to the streets, demanding peace. And, in his Sunday address, Pope Francis assured the Colombian people of his closeness, praying for “the path of peace in Colombia.”

In a statement released by the Colombian Bishop Conference, they condemned the attack, calling for peace and reconciliation.

“In search of peace, we who long for a reconciled country stand in solidarity with the victims, their families and the National Police.

“We urge Colombian society not to lose hope and continue looking for ways that lead towards peace, reconciliation and coexistence. To this end, we call on political forces, unions and all civil society to work on a national political pact that seeks reconciliation and peaceful coexistence.

“Finally, we invite all Colombians to join in a single voice against the violence and acts of terror, in defense of life and peace.”

ENDS

Notes to Editors