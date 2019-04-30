Banking on seeds: Taking climate action, promoting food security and rescuing traditional knowledge through seedbanks and home gardens in Colombia

By CLIMATE ADAPTATION UNDP

In the face of increasing climate volatility, the communities in La Mojana, Colombia are rediscovering – and protecting - their native seeds.

There are roughly 100,000 global plant varieties endangered in the world. Extreme weather events, over-exploitation of ecosystems, habitat loss, and a lack of public awareness threaten future plant biodiversity. Conservation techniques, such as the creation of seed banks and seed exchanges among farmers, gardeners, and even nations, play an important role in preserving ancient, heirloom varieties of important food crops. These also play an important role in local food security.

In La Mojana these home gardens and seedbanks are transforming the lives of people.

WITH GREAT BIODIVERSITY COMES GREAT RESPONSIBILITY

La Mojana in Northern Colombia is made up of 500,000 fertile hectares in Antioquia, Bolívar, Cordoba, and Sucre provinces, and comprises a complex of rivers and swamps inhabited by more than 400,000 people in some of Colombia's poorest communities.

This flat region is part of the wetland complex of the Momposina Depression, which acts as a regulator of the Magdalena, Cauca, and San Jorge rivers. Its swamps serve to contain floods, buffer droughts, and provide habitat to endemic flora and fauna.

CHALLENGES OF CLIMATE

As an inland deltaic plain, floods are part of the wetland dynamic, but models predict both floods and droughts will become more frequent and intense. The region has seen temperatures steadily rising - with dry seasons lasting longer followed by sudden torrential rains, leading to flooding, particularly in 2010 when the wetlands were entirely inundated.

CLIMATE-SMART AGRICULTURE

Following the devastating floods in 2010, a UNDP-supported project, financed by the Adaptation Fund, began working with the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development and local environmental authorities and communities to improve local resilience to climate change.

Building on the success of the original project, a new project funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) is now continuing this work - allowing these efforts to be expanded and systematized so that they can then be upscaled both regionally and nationally.

The region is an important agricultural area that had in the past focussed mainly on rice production and other staple crops introduced to the area. As weather has become more extreme, and flooding and prolonged dry periods have become more intense, many of these crops were on the verge of disappearance - threatening the food security in the region.

After the floods of 2010, and with project support, the community began to cultivate native rice again. The variety chosen was previously abandoned in the 1970s, after the commercial value was deemed to be too low. The community returned to the seed when they understood that the rice planted by past generations was uniquely adapted to local conditions, and could better resist the floods and droughts of La Mojana.

Today they have several cultivated hectares which ensure food security against a backdrop of scarcity.

BANKING ON THE FUTURE BY LOOKING TO THE PAST

The project works with local communities to identify and reintroduce native crops that have proven to be resilient to both flooding and drought. Cashew, loquat, annatto, and tamarind, among others are native seeds that had fallen into disuse despite being more resistant to erratic rainfall and high temperatures.

To ensure long-term resilience and sustainability, the project began to develop community-managed seedbanks.

Since 2014, project participants have been collecting seeds, whilst seeking input from local elders, who are intimately familiar with flora and fauna, the best times to plant, harvest, and gather seeds.

In the community’s newly-built seed bank, bottles are catalogued with species’ names, so that locals can sow, distribute, and exchange them with other communities.

By working with communities on the conservation of these seeds, the region was able to reintroduce greater a variety of crops in the region. To date, more than 80 native species have been recovered in the districts of Ayapel, San Marcos, and San Benito Abad in La Mojana.

As a direct result of improved access to a greater variety of plants and seeds, the food on families’ table is more diverse. This means improved nutrition, food security and health.

The seedbanks ensure that the community has access to subsistence crop seeds year-round, which can then be used according to weather conditions - decreasing the need to purchase food commercially.

Read the full story on Exposure