Assessment Report Colombia (April 11, 2018)

Sector(s): Economic recovery, health, women and children’s protection

Contact(s): Bobi Morris bobi.morris@rescue.org

Data Collection: April 5-9, 2018

INTRODUCTION AND JUSTIFICATION

Economic crisis has been ongoing in Venezuela for several years now, and continues to escalate. The crisis started by impacting individuals’ access to goods and services, and is now progressing towards the collapse of public services - including health and services for child protection. Venezuelans struggle to access goods and services such as food, medicines, and healthcare. Even those with consistent employment do not earn enough to survive. As a result, Venezuelans have fled to Colombia in droves, seeking income and access to essentials such as food.

Cucuta, the capital of Northern Santander department (or Norte de Santander), and a major hub for Venezuelans’ entry into Colombia, is located in one of the regions of the country most affected by a number of other stressors. These include: armed groups (including paramilitary groups, guerilla groups, and other criminal elements operating on both sides of the border); drugs (through the cultivation, processing and trafficking of drugs- primarily coca/cocaine); trafficking of goods (licit and illicit - drugs, gasoline, etc.) across the border; active conflict; and natural disasters. This complicated dynamic goes back decades and already stretches the capacity of the Colombian government/state to respond to the needs of the Colombians on their own. As a result, the needs of Venezuelans, in large-part, are not being met.

The assessment was undertaken to better understand the needs of Venezuelans both in Cucuta, and in Venezuela before they reach Colombia, with the hope of establishing assistance programing in Colombia, in line with the context and in coordination with other actors on the ground.

STATEMENT OF INTENT

Objectives

 Understand what services Venezuelans access to in Cucuta

 Map services in Cucuta and Rosario to identify gaps and any referral pathways

 Uncerstand the current make-up of those crossing into Cucuta

 Understand protection, health and economic needs of Venezuelan’s in the border towns of Cucuta and Rosario

 Understand how Venezuelans in Colombia, and when possible, those still residing in Venezuela prioritize their own needs