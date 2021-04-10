Arauquita Crisis | Colombia - UNHCR Response #1

As of 8 April, more than 5,834 persons have been affected by large-group displacements caused by armed confrontations between the National Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuelan and factions of the illegal armed group FARC taking place in the State of Apure, bordering the department of Arauca in Colombia. The number of Venezuelans and Colombian returnees (approx. 30 %) in need of international protection fleeing their houses and farms is expected to increase in the coming days as armed confrontations are ongoing.

UNHCR, as the co-leader of the Interagency Group for Mixed Migration Flows (in Spanish GIFMM), together with the Mayor’s Office of Arauquita and the international community is coordinating the response within the National Taskforce for Emergencies (in Spanish, PMU).

UNHCR is providing protection and humanitarian assistance through counselling, orientation and information, registration, shelter, and delivery of core relief items (CRIs) both in transit centers and in the 57 identified concentration points in the rural and urban area of Arauquita and Saravena. Among the high-risk risk profiles identified is the Makaguan indigenous community1 currently living in improvised housing at the Indigenous Educational Center in Vigía, a community on the outskirts of Arauquita, at the invitation of the community leader.