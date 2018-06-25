25 Jun 2018

Analysis: Venezuelan Migration Flows In South America - May 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 18 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (3.83 MB)

SUMMARY

This report contains findings of IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Flow Monitoring Surveys (FMS) conducted between October 2017 and March 2018 in transit and settlement locations of Venezuelan migrants in Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The survey gathers information about the profile of Venezuelan migrants, including age, sex, areas of origin, levels of education, employment status at the time of departure and at the time of the interview, reasons for moving and destination intentions. 12,304 interviews were conducted. The average age of respondents was 31 years old. Males comprised a slightly higher share of all respondents surveyed (58%). The majority of respondents were single (56%). Nearly all respondents reported having departed from Venezuela (98%). Half of all respondents were travelling with families, while the other half was travelling alone or with a group of non-family members.

