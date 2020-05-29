Americas COVID-19 - Response Update #9, 22 May 2020

Situational Highlights

Some countries in the region, SUCH as Argentina, Aruba, Belize, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama, have launched a series of measures to progressively relax confinement restrictions and scale up economic activities. In contrast, tightened measures have been imposed in others as Guatemala and El Salvador, where travel between departments has been banned. Quarantine measures remain in place in big cities such as Buenos Aires, Santiago de Chile and Havana. Restriction on non-essential travel across the United States’ borders have been extended until 21 June.

Within this context, CEPAL’s latest report warns of 4.4% increase in poverty in Latin America due to the pandemic and calls for short- and long-term steps towards a universal basic income as a safety net for vulnerable groups.

In the Americas, there are concerns about the rising numbers of cases of COVID-19 among refugees, asylum seekers and other people of concern, especially among indigenous populations and those in collective sites. In Roraima, Brazil’s northernmost state, 105 Venezuelans are in isolation in the Protection and Care Area, where, unfortunately, a 59-year-old Warao woman died from COVID-19.

In Ecuador, the local authority on child rights in the hard-hit city of Guayaquil issued an emergency ban on evictions of families with children.

Dominican Republic announced the non-penalization of declarations of births during COVID-19. In Mexico, the COMAR Refugee Commission doubled the number of remote RSD interviews, thanks to technical support and equipment from UNHCR.

On 15 May, the European Union and the Spanish Government announced the launch of an International Donors Conference in solidarity with Venezuelan refugees and migrants. This conference, organized with the support of IOM and UNHCR, will take place virtually on 26 May, 2020. The objective of the event is to raise the international community’s awareness about this unprecedented crisis; mobilise resources to support the both displaced population and their principal host communities; address complications arising from the coronavirus pandemic; and facilitate greater commitment from and coordination among key stakeholders