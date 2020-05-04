Americas COVID-19 - Response Update #6, 01 May 2020

Situational Highlights

In an unprecedented decision, the Inter-agency Standing Committee (IASC) System-Wide Scale-Up Protocols adapted to the global COVID-19 pandemic were activated for six months. The tailored and light system-wide emergency mechanisms focus on those countries included in the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP), with the option to extend to additional countries. The scale-up protocols reflect the roles of the World Health Organization (WHO) and its Director-General and Member States under the International Health Regulations (2005), and the importance of non-IASC organizations in responding to infectious disease events. They also convey the commitment to work closely with development and peace actors to contribute towards tackling the socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19.

As reported this week, despite pandemic restrictions, people fleeing violence and persecution continue to seek asylum in Mexico.

In the first three months of the year, asylum applications in Mexico were up by 33 percent, compared to the same period last year. The nearly 17,800 new asylum claims in 2020 were principally from nationals of Honduras, Haiti, Cuba, El Salvador and Venezuela.

Some countries in the region have expanded the national programs supporting the population laid o or specially aected the economic impact of by lock downs. Brazil expanded the coverage of Basic Emergency Assistance to adolescent mothers and additional categories of workers. In Canada, asylum-seekers in Quebec are now entitled to free emergency childcare if they work in essential services. Costa Rica expanded the assistance to additional 33,330 families living in extreme poverty.

Peru approved temporary public health coverage for refugee and migrants suspected or positive of COVID-19 and the validity of Temporary Stay Permits was extended.