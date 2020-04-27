Americas COVID-19 - Response Update #4, 24 April 2020

Situational Highlights

Countries across Latin America are calling on refugee and migrant health workers to support their national responses to COVID-19. Across the region, thousands are now working with national health systems responding to the pandemic while many more stand ready to support and give back to the communities sheltering them.

Several countries in the region have now put in place special measures. These authorize the hiring of foreign-qualified health professionals and technicians, including those awaiting licensing or whose certification is yet to be validated by host countries.

Other states have adopted expedited recognition processes to fast-track their inclusion in national health responses. You can read here more.

Positive cases of COVID-19 have already been reported among refugees, asylum seekers, IDPs and others of concern in ten countries throughout the Americas.

In light of stay-at-home orders and other pandemic-related measures, hosting countries, such as Panama and Paraguay, have issued orders to extend the validity of documents, while Curaçao is avoiding penalizing undocumented individuals who approach health facilities.

Uruguay formally established a procedure for registering asylum applications via e-mail.

Challenges

In the Americas, refugees, asylum seekers, IDPs and others of concern tend to be very mobile, with the majority of the population of concern to UNHCR concentrated in low-income communities, in large cities, or along border regions. The pandemic has led to a spike in the number of evictions from rental lodgings, as well as the forced closure of a number of UNHCR-sponsored shelters and hotels. With food running out and no money to buy more, many people of concern have had no choice but to break stay-at-home orders to beg or sell goods on the street—activities which put them at a higher risk of contagion. Fines have been levied against those forced to defy stay-at-home orders.

Domestic violence, extortion and pressure from gangs and criminal organizations have also spiked during the pandemic.

Within this context, the situation within deportation centers, migratory detention centers and informal settlements remains critical.