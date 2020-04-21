Americas COVID-19 - Response Update #4, 17 April 2020

Situational Highlights

Cash assistance, otherwise known as cash-based interventions, (or CBI for short) is an integral part of UNHCR’s overall response to the coronavirus pandemic. Cash assistance helps blunt the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 by providing families with immediate life-saving support. UNHCR is also working to fully include refugees, asylum-seekers, IDPs and stateless people in goverments’ national preparedness and response plans. Our cash assistance is, therefore, delivered in close collaboration with governments, humanitarian and development partners, as well as the private sector, and in line with the UN Principals’ Cash Statement.

UNHCR Cash Assistance and COVID-19: Emerging Field Practices provides a few examples of how UNHCR operations are adapting existing CBI programs by introducing new approaches and technology; increasing the use of digital payments; designing new cash Challenges grants and targeting criteria to assist new vulnerable populations; adjusting systems and complaints and feedback mechanisms; aligning cash assistance with national social safety nets; and developing exit strategies.