Americas COVID-19 - Response Update #32, October 2021

As of the end of September, the Americas reported 1.5 million new weekly COVID-19 infections and over 26,000 related deaths – more than any other region globally, according to PAHO/WHO. While most countries in Central and South America – except Belize - saw a decrease in infections, COVID-19 deaths are up in Brazil, Ecuador, and Peru.

More than a billion COVID-19 vaccines doses have been administered in the region, meaning that 35 per cent of the population of Latin America and the Caribbean has been fully vaccinated. However, vaccine coverage is far from uniform. Canada, Chile, Uruguay and Puerto Rico have fully vaccinated over 70 per cent of their populations, while 10 countries in the region have yet to reach 20 per cent. In Haiti, fewer than 1 per cent of people have been protected thus far.

In general, refugees, asylum-seekers and the displaced population are included in national vaccination plans. UNHCR supported the second round of vaccination against COVID-19 for non-indigenous refugees and migrants living in Boa Vista, Brazil, which allowed some 440 people to receive their second dose. In Colombia, 40,718 Venezuelan refugees and migrants were vaccinated as of September.

The Costa Rican Social Security Fund announced that both asylum-seekers and migrants, regardless of their immigration status, would be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Health authorities in the Mexican state of Chiapas, on the country’s southern border, are conducting a campaign to provide people in mixed movements with COVID-19 vaccinations.

Amid the prolonged pandemic and sluggish socio-economic recovery, the situation of women in Latin America has worsened, the ECLAC alerted.