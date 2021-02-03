Americas COVID-19 - Response Update #23, 20 January 2021

Situational Highlights

According to WHO/PAHO, the COVID-19 pandemic swept through every country in the Americas in 2020, infecting more than 35 million people across the region and causing some 850,000 deaths.

Health systems throughout the region struggled to manage the outbreak on account of limited supplies, space, and sta. Brazil and Colombia are now reporting the highest numbers of new cases, with a particularly worrisome rise in infections in Brazil’s south-eastern regions. The situation in the northern Brazilian border state of Amazonas is also of serious concern and is limiting humanitarian operations there to lifesaving activities.

Although several countries had reported a decline in cases at the end of 2020, in January, infections spiked across the region, accounting for 51 per cent of all new cases globally and 45 per cent of all new deaths. Tighter restrictions were reintroduced in several countries, including Argentina, Canada, Costa Rica, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and Uruguay. Colombia announced that its land borders will remain closed until March.

In Central America, Panama and Belize are seeing a rise in COVID-19 infections. Meanwhile, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Nicaragua were reporting relatively low COVID numbers overall.

However, these trends should be taken with a pinch of salt, as Hurricanes Eta and Iota may have impacted national monitoring systems. Additionally, the storms displaced many residents from the affected regions.

Despite pandemic-related restrictions, countries throughout the region are facilitating refugees’ and migrants’ access to protection and regular stays. By the end of 2020, Mexico registered a 40 per cent increase in asylum applications – with a total of 41,303 claims filed – as COVID-19 restrictions and the impact of the two devastating storms exacerbated the habitual drivers of displacement in the north of Central America. The same confluence of factors led to a large mixed movement of an estimated 8,000 Hondurans in mid-January.

From 15 October to 28 December, Colombia registered 18,252 applications for the Special Stay Permit, or PEP, from Venezuelans who had entered the country regularly prior to 31 August, 2020.

Introduced in 2017, the PEP allows Venezuelans to work, study, and access healthcare for up to two years. The Peruvian Commission for Refugees extended the asylum-seeker document and work permit until 30 June