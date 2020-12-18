Americas COVID-19 - Response Update #22, 19 December 2020

Situational Highlights

In November alone, the Americas reported more than six million new cases of COVID-19, according to PAHO/WHO, which represented a 30 per cent increase on October’s new case numbers. New daily cases have reached record highs in the United States (which has seen a total of 14.5 million cases) and Canada (with 410,000 total cases). In Central America, health authorities in Honduras (which has seen 111,000 cases) and Belize (with 7,600 total cases) are closely monitoring the situation in the wake of Hurricanes Eta and Iota. Panama (with 175,000 cases) has, for the past couple of weeks, reported an increase in the number of cases nationwide, with the indigenous region of Guna Yala seeing the steepest rise in cases. In South America, Brazil (with 6.57 million total cases) has seen an increase in case numbers in several states, even as the number of new infections has been falling in Argentina (with 1.45 million total cases) since early November. In the Caribbean, local outbreaks have been reported in eastern and central provinces of Cuba (with a total of 8,800 cases).

Brazil and Colombia (with 1.36 million cases) both extended the closure of their land borders, while Venezuela announced restrictions would be lifted for the entire month of December.

Countries throughout the region continue to facilitate refugees’ and migrants’ access to protection and regular stays. By the end of November, Colombia had received 15,479 applications for its new PEP VI stay permit, which allows Venezuelans who entered the country regularly before 31 August 2020 to regularize their status. Costa Rica created a new special category of stay permit, based on humanitarian grounds, aimed at Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, and Cubans who had had their asylum claim denied. In late November, Guyana resumed its paper-based registration, which had been on hold since March. Mexico made progress, legislatively, with the publishing of a reform that brings the Refugee and Migration Laws into alignment with the General Law on the Rights of Children.