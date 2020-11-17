Americas COVID-19 - Response Update #21, 13 November 2020

Situational Highlights

According to PAHO/WHO, the Americas reported 990,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 17,000 deaths over the past week, bringing regional totals to 21.4 million cases and over 600,000 fatalities.

Although the number of cases in the region represented a week-on-week rise of 13%, cases were on the decline throughout many countries, particularly in South America. The United States (with 9.5 million cases), Brazil (with 5.5 million cases), and Argentina (with 1.2 million cases) continue to report the region’s highest number of new cases (with the three nations accounting for 78% of new cases in the region) and new deaths (accounting for 67% of new regional deaths). Colombia has reported over 1 million cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, with the weekly number of new cases remaining stable, at approximately 53,000 new cases and 1,100 deaths per week. To date, the Venezuelan Government has recognized the existence of 95,698 coronavirus cases, while in Nicaragua, ocial sources have reported 5,514 cumulative cases, and 156 deaths.

Tropical Storm Eta tore through seven countries in Central America, causing widespred flooding and mudslides and aecting over 3 million people – many of them in already-precarious humanitarian situations. Some 100,000 people were evacuated as a result of the storm, which killed at least 73 and left 167 missing. More than 15,000 people remain in shelters. Given the elevated risk of outbreaks of COVID-19 and other contagious diseases, access to health services is a major gap. Other protection risks include the scarcity of water and food in shelters; communication diculties resulting from power outages; shortages of biosecurity equipment and diculties in implementing contagion-prevention measures; and a lack of specialized protection services for children, women and elderly people.