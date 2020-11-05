Americas COVID-19 - Response Update #20, 30 October 2020

Situational Highlights

According to WHO, the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico are still seeing the highest weekly number of new coronavirus cases in the Americas. Argentina, Bahamas, Costa Rica and Saint Martin have the highest numbers of new cases-per-million inhabitants, with all reporting more than 1,600 cases-per-million over the past weeks. Argentina has Latin America’s highest number of new cases-per-million, with over 2,000 new cases-per-million inhabitants.

Although the region continues to struggle to contain the virus, dire economic pressures are leading to the resumption of activities, as well as the lifting of border restrictions throughout the region. Both Paraguay or Peru have recently lifted border restrictions, and Costa Rica is expected to do so shortly. Other countries in the regions are taking a different track, such as the US, which restricted all not-essential travel across its borders for an additional month.

As the situation evolves, measures that had suspended migratory procedures amid the pandemic are being adapted to the current context. Brazil announced that documentation deadlines for refugees and migrants, suspended back in March, will resume on 3 November. In Peru, a series of measures have been put in place to swiftly regularize the immigration status of foreign citizens who entered the country irregularly or overstayed their visas. The measures require those aiming to regularize their status to have a valid travel document and clean criminal records.