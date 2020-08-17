Americas COVID-19 - Response Update #14, 27 July 2020

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that the global spread of the coronavirus appears likely to spark the deepest recession in a century, exacerbating poverty and inequalities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

With more than 14 million COVID-19 cases and more than 300,000 deaths, the Americas continue to be the epicentre of the pandemic, representing 53 per cent of cases reported globally. Mexico became the world’s fourth country in terms of deaths due to COVID-19, with more than 40,000 deaths, while in Peru, 1 per cent of the population has contracted the disease. And with more than 330,000 cases, Chile has one of the world’s highest per capita infection rates - with 16.6 positive cases per 1,000 inhabitants.

Despite the fact that mobility restrictions remain in place throughout much of the region, population movements continue. Between 4 April and 15 July, around 52,000 Venezuelans are known to have returned to their country after crossing over the border with Colombia. While some were returning from Colombia, others were coming back from as far away as Ecuador or even Peru. On the Colombian border city of Cucuta, UNHCR is supporting inter-agency efforts in the Transitory Health Care Centre in Tienditas, where some 500 Venezuelans who are awaiting authorization to re-enter their country are receiving assistance. Authorities in the Dominican Republic estimate some 82,000 people returned to Haiti as of 13 July, while authorities in Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua agreed to facilitate the transit of some 1,000 Nicaraguans in Panama back to their country.

In Mexico, asylum applications increased by 30 per cent in June, and in Peru, some 14,300 asylum claims were filed remotely after a new mechanism went into effect on 22 June. Bolivia recently recognised 50 Venezuelans as refugees, and Paraguay is working to grant documentation to 720 people who were awarded refugee status in 2019. In Guatemala, 80 asylum claims have been made since the start of the pandemic, including seven in the last month, despite border restrictions. In Ecuador, rising numbers of Venezuelans are failing to show up to appointments to renew their documentation, out of fear of infection or due to a lack of resource. The trend is of concern. The High Commissioner, Filippo Grandi, released a statement expressing UNHCR’s concerns about planned changes to the asylum system in the United States. Read the Statement HERE.