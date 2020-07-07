Americas COVID-19 - Response Update #13, 3 July 2020

Situational Highlights

As cases of COVID-19 in the Americas remain high, WHO’s Regional Director for the Americas reiterated the risk of re-emergence unless the curve is flattened regionally and globally. Particularly concerning rates are reported in Brazil, Peru, Chile and Mexico. Care capacities are also exhausted in areas of Ecuador and Bolivia. Haiti, with 5,000 cases reported, remains the primary concern in the Caribbean.

Central America recorded last week the highest daily number of COVID-19 cases in almost all countries of the sub region since the start of the pandemic (15,000 new cases in a week out of a total since the start of the pandemic of 60,000).

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico's Pacific coast on 23 June. No impact on UNHCR personnel or premises was reported.

Quarantine and border restrictions have been extended in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, and Honduras, while Caribbean countries are relaxing COVID-19 related restrictions, with flights resuming and bars and beaches opening again. Even though borders remain closed, mixed movements of people continue to cross the continent. Ocial numbers from Venezuela report around 61,000 people spontaneously returned to the country from Colombia and Brazil as of 21 June and nearly 16,000 returnees are currently in quarantine in 113 centres in the border states of Amazonas, Apure, Bolívar, Táchira and Zulia.

Access to asylum remains possible in some countries of the Americas, such as Argentina, which recently recognized 36 asylum-seekers as refugees (out of 1,046 asylum applications in 2020) and Mexico.

Asylum claims were also presented in Bolivia (60 cases), Paraguay (200 since May), Peru (4,700), Uruguay (19) and Guatemala (13 claims between April and May). In Ecuador, the regularization process for Venezuelans resumed, and already 35,563 visas have been issued since August 2019. In parallel, Brazil announced a regulation to facilitate enrolment in public schools of child refugees, migrants, stateless people and asylum seekers. Curaçao announced access to medical assistance for undocumented individuals.