Americas COVID-19 - Response Update #12, 19 June 2020

Situational Highlights

UNHCR’s released annual Global Trends report, published two days ahead of World Refugee Day, showed that by the end of 2019, displacement had reached an unprecedented 79.5 million people worldwide, or 1% of the global population. Five countries account for two-thirds of those displaced across borders. With 4.5 million people having left Venezuela, the South American nation is in the second slot, just after Syria and followed by Afghanistan, South Sudan and Myanmar. The report also shows that the Caribbean island nation of Aruba hosted the largest number of Venezuelans displaced abroad relative to its population, with Venezuelans accounting for 1 out of every 6 people on the island. At the end of 2019, Colombia continued to report the world’s highest number of internally displaced people – close to 8 million, according to Government statistics.

Latin America is currently the epicentre of the global coronavirus pandemic: the region now accounts for nearly half the world’s cases and deaths. Still, experts say epidemic has yet to peak in the region, despite the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Brazil now has the world’s second-highest number of confirmed cases and the third-highest number of deaths. In Haiti, ocially confirmed cases now exceeded 3,000. Concerns about the pandemic’s spread in Mexico have risen following the reopening of large sectors of the economy.

Panama registered 3,000 new infections last week, and health authorities warned there are few hospital beds available. Peru has the eighth-highest number of reported cases in the world and more than 6,000 confirmed deaths, while Chile is reporting thousands of new coronavirus cases daily and more than 3,000 deaths.

In Northern Central America (NCA), the combined eects of hurricane season and the COVID-19 pandemic are exacerbating humanitarian needs. Damages from tropical storms Cristobal and Amanda are still being reported. In Guatemala, 460,000 people were aected, according to authorities. In El Salvador, the joint response team provided humanitarian aid to 1,150 communities and 35,169 people, as well as information to some 1.2 million. According to scientists, as many as 19 hurricanes could hit Haiti in 2020.

Brazil recognized 108 refugees, while fewer asylum claims were registered in Canada – just 13,985 by April 2020, which represented a threefold drop compared with pre-pandemic numbers. Mexico registered 254 refugees last week, continuing with the country’s recent trend of recognizing roughly 1,000 asylum claims per month. Uruguay recognized 42 refugees during the first two weeks of June. A District Court in Arauca, Colombia, ruled in favour of the rights of Venezuelan refugees and migrants and ordered authorities to guarantee their right to life, human dignity and health.